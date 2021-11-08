Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 108,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

