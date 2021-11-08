Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 34.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $136,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.68. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

