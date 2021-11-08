CIBC Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$58.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.15.

GFL stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

