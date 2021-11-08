Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

NYSE CNK opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

