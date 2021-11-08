Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

CTXS opened at $89.20 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

