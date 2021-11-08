Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of YOU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 446,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,025. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $39,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

