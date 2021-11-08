Clearshares LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.75. 161,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.06 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

