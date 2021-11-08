Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 7.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 181,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,563,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

