Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Cloudflare stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,790 shares of company stock valued at $107,968,043. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

