Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Cowen from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,790 shares of company stock valued at $107,968,043 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

