CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 589,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $19,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CNX Resources by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNX Resources by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 833,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.92 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.