Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $206.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00081509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00097345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.66 or 0.99612170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.95 or 0.07202480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021035 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

