Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells $852,443.90 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. 99,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

