Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.