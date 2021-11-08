Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.81.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.