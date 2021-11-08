Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.81.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

