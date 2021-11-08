Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.