Comparing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 4.09 -$484.89 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.97 $65.25 million $0.81 20.77

Baozun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.67%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Baozun beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

