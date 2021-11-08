Comparing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 7 0 3.00 Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $146.53, indicating a potential downside of 14.06%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.08 $730,000.00 $0.69 34.64 Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 12.16 $1.11 billion $9.11 18.72

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 10.46% 0.90% 0.67% Simon Property Group 41.00% 53.12% 5.55%

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

