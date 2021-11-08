Comparing OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OI S A/S and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI S A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.69 $17.80 billion $4.90 10.66

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OI S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares OI S A/S and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI S A/S N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 16.42% 29.72% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OI S A/S and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 10 5 0 2.25

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than OI S A/S.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats OI S A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI S A/S Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

