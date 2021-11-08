Comparing Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.83 $17.55 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.71 $30.24 million $2.32 16.88

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 10.09% 1.18%

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Santa Cruz County Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

