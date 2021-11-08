Comparing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 33.66 $5.91 million $0.35 330.26

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 STAAR Surgical 0 3 1 0 2.25

Warby Parker currently has a consensus target price of $62.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

