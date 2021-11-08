CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €74.40 ($87.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.35 ($100.41). The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.45.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.