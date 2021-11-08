Connie Matsui Sells 32,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

