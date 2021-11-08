Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $182.14 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

