Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $182.14 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

