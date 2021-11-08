Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.61

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.61 and last traded at $219.61, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

