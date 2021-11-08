Contrasting MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Camden Property Trust pays out 279.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 154.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.26% 1.63% MGM Growth Properties 25.08% 3.72% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Camden Property Trust and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 13 0 2.76 MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $153.53, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $38.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 15.80 $123.91 million $1.19 135.61 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.12 $76.13 million $1.35 29.51

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

