Cormark Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$182.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$78.00 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

