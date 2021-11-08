Costco Wholesale Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average is $424.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89,906 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

