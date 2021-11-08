Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

