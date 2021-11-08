Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after buying an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

