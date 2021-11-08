Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.