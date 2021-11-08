Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $3,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

