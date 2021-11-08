Credit Suisse AG Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Matador Resources worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

