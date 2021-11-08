Credit Suisse AG Has $8.19 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

