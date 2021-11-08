Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

