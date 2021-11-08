Credit Suisse AG Invests $8.60 Million in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Atotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $55,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $30,504,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $15,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -32.19. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.