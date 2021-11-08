Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,319 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 72.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.05.

Paylocity stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.66 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

