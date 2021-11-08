Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.52 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

