Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,011 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Criteo worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.66 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.