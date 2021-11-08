Critical Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 154.50%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Fisker.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -6,673.63% -22.63% -20.73% Fisker N/A -20.19% -18.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 733.44 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.98 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -15.71

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

