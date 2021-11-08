Critical Review: EMX Royalty (EMX) versus Its Competitors

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EMX Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -33.00 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -4.64

EMX Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 7.01% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMX Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2324 2711 110 2.38

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

EMX Royalty peers beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

