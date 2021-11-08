Critical Survey: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 18.59% 7.26% 2.65% SL Green Realty 75.99% 13.60% 5.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 12.72 $48.61 million $1.71 36.27 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.99 $379.80 million $7.11 10.65

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 SL Green Realty 0 6 1 0 2.14

National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

