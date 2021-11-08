Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $4,853.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,895.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.45 or 0.00958264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00263641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00224692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,374,708 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

