Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 26th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

CCK stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

