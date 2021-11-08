Crust Shadow Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

