CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CRY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,567. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

