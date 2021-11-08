Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $293,958.34 and approximately $827.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.