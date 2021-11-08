Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.90 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

