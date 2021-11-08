Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.